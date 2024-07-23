A lot of Biden, but ...
What does Harris stand for? One state must now tremble
US Vice President Kamala Harris is almost certainly running for the Democrats in the US election. Many political decision-makers are now asking themselves: What does this mean for us? Why the way we deal with Israel in particular could change drastically and why quiet songs of praise are spreading in Europe.
The 59-year-old's previous successes and appearances on the international stage are manageable. Harris was given the rather thankless task by Joe Biden of using diplomacy to stem the flow of migrants from South and Central America. A true "mission impossible". Although the numbers have fallen significantly recently, she has not really been able to score points in the public perception.
Verbal mishap with consequences
The reason for this was a communication blunder. The fact that Harris did not visit the US border herself for a long time despite her assignment dominated the debate, especially at the beginning. Her argument at the time that she had "never been to Europe" was torn to shreds by her political rivals. This was also reflected in her poll ratings. The accusation was that she was not taking her job seriously enough.
An example of the uproar surrounding her performance at the time:
High illegal immigration is one of the favorite topics of Donald Trump, Republican candidate and Harris' possible rival. The 78-year-old recently prevented his party from agreeing to tougher asylum rules in order to keep the issue alive for the election campaign.
The Republicans have already begun to accuse Harris of "failing as an overburdened border czarina" since it was announced that she will probably succeed Joe Biden as the leading candidate. If she is nominated, the Democrats hope that Harris will be able to communicate her political goals better than at the beginning of her vice presidency.
So what can we expect from the Democrat on the international stage? Here is an overview of the most important issues:
"Ironclad" commitment to NATO
In the recent past, she has managed to develop a profile for some time. At this year's Munich Security Conference, Harris gave a speech in which she condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and promised an "ironclad" commitment by the USA to the obligation of mutual self-defense enshrined in Article 5 of the NATO treaty.
Continuity for Ukraine
Ukraine says that Harris has two attributes in particular: "continuity and predictability". For a country at war, this is of great importance in view of the important US aid. Others emphasize that she can be relied on because she is very close to Biden and therefore shares his positions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for "continued strong American leadership":
On the negative side, the former prosecutor's lack of foreign policy experience is mentioned. According to Reuters, behind the scenes in the German government, it is pointed out that, as with any politician who suddenly steps from the second row into the first, there is a risk. "Weaknesses and disadvantages can then become apparent that were not seen before," they say.
Public reticence in the EU
Officially, most EU politicians do not yet want to comment. There is too much concern about interfering in the US Democrats' unfinished selection process. "I wish her all the best. She is a woman, a strong woman," says Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib at least.
Harris was considered a hardliner
- Harris became the first black female district attorney in San Francisco and later the first female attorney general in her home state of California.
- Her tough law-and-order approach at the time went too far for many US Democrats.
- When she entered the US Senate in 2017, she drew on her experience and attracted attention during hearings in the chamber of Congress with her merciless and effective questioning style.
However, many agree: Harris would probably not be bad for Europe. She is a "learned transatlanticist", they say. Given her young age and other issues in her political career, this is neither a miracle nor a disadvantage, explains Nils Schmid, SPD foreign policy expert, to Reuters.
The course towards China is clear
With regard to China, Harris has long since joined the cross-party majority opinion in Washington of wanting to push back China's influence. Analysts assume that the main elements of Biden's policy will be retained here:
- If necessary, the government in Beijing would have to be countered. The issues here range from vague promises of protection for Taiwan to curbing Chinese dumping prices on the e-car market.
- At the same time, areas of cooperation are to be sought. The channels of communication between Washington and Beijing have recently been filled with life again.
Harris has made several trips to Asia as US Vice President to strengthen relations in the economically dynamic region.
However, like Biden, Harris is also prone to the occasional verbal slip. During a visit to the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea in September 2022, during which she wanted to reaffirm her support for Seoul, she mistakenly spoke of an "alliance between the USA and the Republic of North Korea".
New line in the Middle East?
The Middle East conflict is likely to be high on Harris' foreign policy agenda. Like Biden, she insists that Israel has a right to self-defense. However, this is where the similarities could end: Her criticism of Israel's military action following the Hamas attack on October 7 went much further.
She also considers "consequences for Israel" to be possible if the country launches a large-scale invasion of the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Harris will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as early as this week - without Biden.
New toughness for alienated voters
With a tougher stance, the Democrats hope to win back disgruntled voters. According to surveys, young people and voters of Arab origin in particular feel repelled by Biden's line. This is set to change under Harris.
The new line is already casting shadows. The Israeli Prime Minister is scheduled to address the US Congress on Wednesday. One chair will remain empty: Harris will not be following Netanyahu's remarks live, according to her team.
