After protests
Google reverses course on handling cookies in Chrome
After years of tug-of-war, Google is dropping a plan that would have made it more difficult for the advertising industry to track users across different websites. The company had announced in 2020 that it wanted to push out so-called third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by default.
However, following headwinds from the advertising industry and regulators, a rethink is now underway: instead, users will be able to block cookies, which are switched on by default.
Cookies are frequently used small data records that are stored on users' computers and smartphones. Thanks to them, a website can recognize users, for example. However, for years there has been criticism of third-party cookies, which are not set by the visited website itself, but by advertising service providers, for example. Thanks to these cookies, they can follow users across the web with their advertising and also create profiles for personalized ads.
In Apple's Safari web browser and Firefox, third-party cookies are blocked by default and can be activated by users. However, Google's plans have met with resistance not only from the advertising industry, but also from regulators.
Fears of competitive disadvantages
Since 2021, British regulatory authorities have been investigating whether the plan could harm competition in digital advertising. Chrome has a market share of more than 60 percent among browsers. The fear was that the change could pull the rug out from under Google's advertising competitors - while the internet company's own advertising tools would become more attractive.
According to the new plan, Chrome users should make a "conscious decision" about cookies, which should apply everywhere on their journey through the web, according to a Google blog post on Monday. Google is talking to regulators about the proposal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.