Nvidia plans China version of its AI chip

Several people familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency on Monday. Nvidia did not want to comment on this topic.

The global market leader for special AI processors presented its top model B200 "Blackwell" in the spring, with mass production set to start in the coming months. According to the information provided, the B200 is 30 times faster than its predecessor. With the slimmed-down version "B20", Nvidia wants to keep the Chinese competition at bay, which wants to steal market share from the US company. Huawei and Tencent in particular are vying for customers.