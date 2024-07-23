From a pioneering achievement in Graz to a mass phenomenon

Production also in Styria

So popular that there were also Styrian radio manufacturers. "The Kristallwerk in Graz, for example, built the Kristallette, which enjoyed great popularity," say the curators. In general, radios, which were initially still large cabinet systems, became smaller and mobile. As car radios, and later also as Walkmans, they were always with you wherever you went. No wonder that "Car Drivers on the Road" became one of the most popular programs.