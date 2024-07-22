Next Ö3 star announces his retirement from ORF

"Mister Solid Gold"

The presenter (married to ORF presenter Lisa Gadenstätter, editor's note) also made a few forays into television with various ORF programs, but the competition from within the company (Robert Kratky, Andi Knoll & Co.) was always fierce. And so, since 2019, he has made a name for himself as "Mister Solid Gold", which Pauser also acknowledges: "As a presenter, music expert, idea generator and program designer, he helped invent shows such as 'Freaky Friday' and the 'Ö3-Musikfeiertage' and has further developed the 'Solid Gold' brand over the past five years." He now wishes him every success in his new role.