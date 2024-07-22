Benny Hörtnagl leaves
Next Ö3 star announces his retirement from ORF
For two decades, listeners of the public broadcaster Ö3 have been familiar with the voice of presenter and music expert Benny Hörtnagl. The Tyrolean has also ventured into ORF time and again. As the "Krone" learned, after Robert Kratky he is now the next Ö3 star who will soon be stepping down.
Some radio listeners will have noticed that Hörtnagl's voice was rarely heard. Over the last two decades, he was one of the pillars of the station, alongside other greats such as Robert Kratky and Andi Knoll. Hörtnagl scored points time and again with his expertise and knowledge. But that will soon come to an end.
Ö3 station boss Pauser pays tribute to his work
As the "Krone" learned, the 41-year-old Innsbruck native will be leaving the station. "Since July 2004, Tyrolean Benny Hörtnagl has played a major role in shaping Hitradio Ö3," station manager Michael Pauser confirms. "What always connected him and Ö3 was first and foremost his great enthusiasm for making radio and his love of music," he continues.
"Mister Solid Gold"
The presenter (married to ORF presenter Lisa Gadenstätter, editor's note) also made a few forays into television with various ORF programs, but the competition from within the company (Robert Kratky, Andi Knoll & Co.) was always fierce. And so, since 2019, he has made a name for himself as "Mister Solid Gold", which Pauser also acknowledges: "As a presenter, music expert, idea generator and program designer, he helped invent shows such as 'Freaky Friday' and the 'Ö3-Musikfeiertage' and has further developed the 'Solid Gold' brand over the past five years." He now wishes him every success in his new role.
It's already over at the end of August
Insiders report that Hörtnagl is moving towards private media companies. Only time will tell whether he will stay with radio or whether he will be drawn to other media outlets after August 31, when he will finally call it a day.
The fact is, however, that following the departure of Robert Kratky (which has already been rumored several times in the media), another prominent voice of the station will soon no longer be heard there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
