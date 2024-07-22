Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Donations are pouring in

Who could enter the race with Kamala Harris

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 09:58

After President Joe Biden stepped down as presidential candidate, he gave his vice president the blessing to take his place in the race against Donald Trump. The prospects are good for Kamala Harris to be confirmed as the Democratic presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in four weeks' time. 

comment0 Kommentare

Not only is she the only one who has legal access to the campaign donations paid in so far, but within seven hours on Sunday, over 50 million US dollars (around 46 million euros) in donations gushed into her campaign coffers.

In addition, the governors Gavin Newsom (California) and Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), considered to be her biggest rivals, signaled their support instead of throwing their hats into the ring themselves. That makes them both favorites to be selected by Harris as a potential vice president. But there are also five other Democrats who are considered to have a good chance of winning the post.

Roy Cooper: The politically moderate governor of North Carolina has proven that he can also be successful in a Republican state. The 67-year-old is a long-time acquaintance of Harris, which he emphasized once again in an X-Posting: "I know the vice president from our days together as district attorneys. She has everything it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country with thoughtfulness and integrity."

Roy Cooper has already openly announced his support for Harris. (Bild: AP)
Roy Cooper has already openly announced his support for Harris.
(Bild: AP)

What speaks against him: North Carolina is not considered an important swing state and Cooper's name is the least known among the US population.

Mark Kelly: The former astronaut managed to beat the Republican incumbent for a Senate seat in Arizona in 2020. The 60-year-old is considered moderate and independent. In the past, he has often broken with the Biden administration, including on border security. This could be his trump card in the vice presidential race, as immigration is seen as the major weakness of the former "border czarina" Harris.

Mark Kelly currently sits in the Senate for Arizona. (Bild: AP)
Mark Kelly currently sits in the Senate for Arizona.
(Bild: AP)

The argumentagainst him is that if he gives up his senatorial seat, it will most likely go back to the Republicans - which would drastically increase their chances of winning a majority.

Pete Buttigieg: At 42, he belongs to the next generation of Democrats. The current Secretary of Transportation is used to keeping a cool head in political crises. After the 2023 train crash in East Palestine and a series of flight cancellations in 2022, he was in the crossfire of criticism - which he was able to overcome thanks to his eloquence.

Pete Buttigieg is currently Minister of Transport, but could climb the career ladder ... (Bild: AFP)
Pete Buttigieg is currently Minister of Transport, but could climb the career ladder ...
(Bild: AFP)

What speaks against him: For conservative Americans, "Mayor Pete" - he was mayor of a small town in Indiana for a long time - is a red rag because he is openly married to a man.

Gretchen Whitmer: The 52-year-old has been the successful governor of Michigan since 2019. When she was re-elected in 2022, she focused on the issue of abortion rights, a strategy that won the Democrats an absolute majority in the state. What's more, Harris absolutely has to win Michigan in November to have any chance of winning against Trump.

Gretchen Whitmer is only considered to have an outside chance. An all-female team would probably be too much for the Americans. (Bild: AP)
Gretchen Whitmer is only considered to have an outside chance. An all-female team would probably be too much for the Americans.
(Bild: AP)

What speaks against her: running with two women could put off politically independent men in the swing states.

Andy Beshear: The governor of Kentucky achieved the feat of being elected twice in one of the most Republican states. And he did so without betraying his socially liberal values. The 46-year-old openly supports the protection of abortion rights and transgender rights.

Andy Beshear managed to become governor twice in Republican-dominated Kentucky. (Bild: AP)
Andy Beshear managed to become governor twice in Republican-dominated Kentucky.
(Bild: AP)

What speaks against him: his state is completely irrelevant to the Democrats' election strategy because it has only voted for Republican presidential candidates since 2000.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf