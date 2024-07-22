Donations are pouring in
Who could enter the race with Kamala Harris
After President Joe Biden stepped down as presidential candidate, he gave his vice president the blessing to take his place in the race against Donald Trump. The prospects are good for Kamala Harris to be confirmed as the Democratic presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in four weeks' time.
Not only is she the only one who has legal access to the campaign donations paid in so far, but within seven hours on Sunday, over 50 million US dollars (around 46 million euros) in donations gushed into her campaign coffers.
In addition, the governors Gavin Newsom (California) and Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), considered to be her biggest rivals, signaled their support instead of throwing their hats into the ring themselves. That makes them both favorites to be selected by Harris as a potential vice president. But there are also five other Democrats who are considered to have a good chance of winning the post.
Roy Cooper: The politically moderate governor of North Carolina has proven that he can also be successful in a Republican state. The 67-year-old is a long-time acquaintance of Harris, which he emphasized once again in an X-Posting: "I know the vice president from our days together as district attorneys. She has everything it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country with thoughtfulness and integrity."
What speaks against him: North Carolina is not considered an important swing state and Cooper's name is the least known among the US population.
Mark Kelly: The former astronaut managed to beat the Republican incumbent for a Senate seat in Arizona in 2020. The 60-year-old is considered moderate and independent. In the past, he has often broken with the Biden administration, including on border security. This could be his trump card in the vice presidential race, as immigration is seen as the major weakness of the former "border czarina" Harris.
The argumentagainst him is that if he gives up his senatorial seat, it will most likely go back to the Republicans - which would drastically increase their chances of winning a majority.
Pete Buttigieg: At 42, he belongs to the next generation of Democrats. The current Secretary of Transportation is used to keeping a cool head in political crises. After the 2023 train crash in East Palestine and a series of flight cancellations in 2022, he was in the crossfire of criticism - which he was able to overcome thanks to his eloquence.
What speaks against him: For conservative Americans, "Mayor Pete" - he was mayor of a small town in Indiana for a long time - is a red rag because he is openly married to a man.
Gretchen Whitmer: The 52-year-old has been the successful governor of Michigan since 2019. When she was re-elected in 2022, she focused on the issue of abortion rights, a strategy that won the Democrats an absolute majority in the state. What's more, Harris absolutely has to win Michigan in November to have any chance of winning against Trump.
What speaks against her: running with two women could put off politically independent men in the swing states.
Andy Beshear: The governor of Kentucky achieved the feat of being elected twice in one of the most Republican states. And he did so without betraying his socially liberal values. The 46-year-old openly supports the protection of abortion rights and transgender rights.
What speaks against him: his state is completely irrelevant to the Democrats' election strategy because it has only voted for Republican presidential candidates since 2000.
