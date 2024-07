These places really cash in on the tourist tax

Paying a tourist tax is nothing new in Austria. Bad Ischl was already charging tourists an extra tax almost 200 years ago. In Germany, a spa tax dating back to 1507 (in Baden-Baden) has been documented. Nowadays, it is common practice in all municipalities with accommodation facilities to levy a local or visitor's tax. However, this varies throughout Austria. All federal states have one thing in common: children are exempt from the local tax. Krone+ has rummaged through the state laws and discovered some astonishing differences.