Strengthening club life
The Feitl must always be there!”
Young people from Obervellach want to revive an old custom. They have founded a club to promote club life in the countryside.
"Feitl auf!" ("Feitl up!") instead of a normal greeting among the members of the newly founded Feitl Club in Obervellach. The group of around 20 like-minded people want to bring old customs back to life. "I found a 60-year-old photo. It showed my great-grandfather in the Feitl Club back then," says Richard Aichholzer (26).
Bringing life back to the valley
And so, on a fun evening, he and his friends came up with the idea of founding such a club themselves. "We want to bring life back to Mölltal. It brings people together, strengthens cohesion and gets people moving," says Deputy Chairman Christian Steiner (32), happily presenting his Feitl, as each member receives their own personalized knife. "The names of the member and our club are engraved on the blade."
But if you want to be part of it, you can no longer be seen without a Feitl. "We only exist with pocket knives. We all have to carry our Feitl with us," says Steiner. And if he forgets it? "If you don't show it when you're greeted, you'll be fined. The few euros go into the club's coffers."
The Obervellach club, whose meeting place is the Glen Bothy restaurant in Söbriach, would be delighted to welcome more new members. "Women are also welcome - and have already joined. It would also be great if other clubs were formed so that we could exchange ideas." The club wants to organize events such as Easter bonfires, midsummer celebrations and excursions - always with Feitl, of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
