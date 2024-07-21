The Feitl must always be there!”

"Feitl auf!" ("Feitl up!") instead of a normal greeting among the members of the newly founded Feitl Club in Obervellach. The group of around 20 like-minded people want to bring old customs back to life. "I found a 60-year-old photo. It showed my great-grandfather in the Feitl Club back then," says Richard Aichholzer (26).

Bringing life back to the valley

And so, on a fun evening, he and his friends came up with the idea of founding such a club themselves. "We want to bring life back to Mölltal. It brings people together, strengthens cohesion and gets people moving," says Deputy Chairman Christian Steiner (32), happily presenting his Feitl, as each member receives their own personalized knife. "The names of the member and our club are engraved on the blade."