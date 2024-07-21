"Biden has an IQ of 70"
Patch smaller, Trump’s attacks get stronger
While he struck a conciliatory tone at the Republican Party conference and spoke of a "return to national unity", the old, blustering Donald Trump returned to the election campaign on Saturday. At an appearance in the US state of Michigan, he once again made direct verbal attacks on President Joe Biden and his vice president, who could take over as presidential candidate if the incumbent withdraws.
Trump, whose patch on his right ear has gotten smaller, made fun of the Democratic Party: "They have no idea who their candidate is. Biden won the primary and now they want to take it away from him." In addition to his ailing health, Trump attested that his rival for the highest office had an intelligence quotient of just 70.
"Harris is crazy"
Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is crazy, as he could tell from "her laugh", said the 78-year-old Republican. Postscript: "Harris has done a terrible job. I would love to run against her."
It was Trump's first campaign appearance after last Saturday's attack and his first after his official nomination as the Republican presidential candidate at the party convention this week. Biden's predecessor was slightly wounded in the ear by a bullet during the attack at a campaign event in Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania.
Doctor: Wound to the ear is healing very well
According to the doctor treating him, the wound to his ear is healing very well. The bullet hit the upper part of Trump's right ear and caused a wound about two centimetres wide. "Initially there was considerable bleeding, followed by significant swelling of the entire upper ear." The swelling has since subsided and the wound is beginning to heal properly, the former personal physician from Trump's time in office, Ronny Jackson, explained in a written statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
