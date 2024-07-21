Patch smaller, Trump’s attacks get stronger

Doctor: Wound to the ear is healing very well

According to the doctor treating him, the wound to his ear is healing very well. The bullet hit the upper part of Trump's right ear and caused a wound about two centimetres wide. "Initially there was considerable bleeding, followed by significant swelling of the entire upper ear." The swelling has since subsided and the wound is beginning to heal properly, the former personal physician from Trump's time in office, Ronny Jackson, explained in a written statement.