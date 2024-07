Sergio Perez throws his car away in qualifying

Schumacher: "He should be released"

"I don't know how much longer Red Bull wants to watch this and put up with it. I don't think there's any point anymore. And he (Perez, editor's note) knows that himself. He's now starting from the back again. The damage ... we don't even need to talk about that. Red Bull has so many drivers. This has to come to an end. He really should be released. I feel sorry for him. It's a disaster for him too," said Sky expert Ralf Schumacher.