IT disruptions: All-clear for the most part in Austria

"Even if the problems in Austrian hospitals and surgeries have been limited, every postponed operation is one too many," said Schlögel, who appealed to the current and future federal government to apply the highest standards of data protection and data security to healthcare data.

Global chaos triggered

The reason for the outages was a faulty update for Windows users that had been rolled out by the US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The global impact was enormous: airlines and airports around the world had IT problems, meaning that some take-offs and landings had to be canceled. Hospitals had to postpone operations, TV stations were unable to broadcast and checkout systems in supermarkets failed.