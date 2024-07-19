Rides until the morning
Safe and relaxed travel by train to the folk festival
Joint initiative by the state, ÖBB and municipalities: For the first time, S-Bahn trains are taking visitors to major traditional events. They run until the early hours of the morning.
A new milestone is set in the centuries-old history of traditional festivals: From this year, traditional festivals such as the Villach Kirchtag (28. 7. to 4. 8.), Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt (30. 8. to 2. 9.) and the Wiesenmarkt in St. Veit (28. 9. to 7. 10.) will be served by the S-Bahn. "This is how we use our resources sustainably. It protects the environment and brings visitors safely and comfortably to the events," says ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner.
The transport association, ÖBB and the state are all pulling in the same direction. This comprehensive mobility offer was made possible by the economical and needs-based use of resources and public funds. An annual saving of 200,000 euros was made in the operation of the S-Bahn network.
Villach's City Marketing Director Pierre Bechler welcomes the initiative: "Our Kirchtag visitors can sit back and relax on the S-Bahn and enjoy the ride." Bleiburg's mayor Stefan Visotschnig: "The Koralm railway line is a blessing for us. The train connection runs right through the middle of our market area."
The suburban trains run to the festival locations every half hour and every hour until two and three in the morning. Wallner explains: "There are also blue light trains available for our passengers. These are additional trains that are used in exceptional situations such as storms."
