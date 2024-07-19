Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rides until the morning

Safe and relaxed travel by train to the folk festival

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 16:59

Joint initiative by the state, ÖBB and municipalities: For the first time, S-Bahn trains are taking visitors to major traditional events. They run until the early hours of the morning.

comment0 Kommentare

A new milestone is set in the centuries-old history of traditional festivals: From this year, traditional festivals such as the Villach Kirchtag (28. 7. to 4. 8.), Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt (30. 8. to 2. 9.) and the Wiesenmarkt in St. Veit (28. 9. to 7. 10.) will be served by the S-Bahn. "This is how we use our resources sustainably. It protects the environment and brings visitors safely and comfortably to the events," says ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner.

The transport association, ÖBB and the state are all pulling in the same direction. This comprehensive mobility offer was made possible by the economical and needs-based use of resources and public funds. An annual saving of 200,000 euros was made in the operation of the S-Bahn network.

Travel by train and relax at the meadow markets in Bleiburg and St. Veit as well as at the Villach church festival. Then take the train back home. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
Travel by train and relax at the meadow markets in Bleiburg and St. Veit as well as at the Villach church festival. Then take the train back home.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)


Villach's City Marketing Director Pierre Bechler welcomes the initiative: "Our Kirchtag visitors can sit back and relax on the S-Bahn and enjoy the ride." Bleiburg's mayor Stefan Visotschnig: "The Koralm railway line is a blessing for us. The train connection runs right through the middle of our market area."

The suburban trains run to the festival locations every half hour and every hour until two and three in the morning. Wallner explains: "There are also blue light trains available for our passengers. These are additional trains that are used in exceptional situations such as storms."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf