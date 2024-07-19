Safe and relaxed travel by train to the folk festival

A new milestone is set in the centuries-old history of traditional festivals: From this year, traditional festivals such as the Villach Kirchtag (28. 7. to 4. 8.), Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt (30. 8. to 2. 9.) and the Wiesenmarkt in St. Veit (28. 9. to 7. 10.) will be served by the S-Bahn. "This is how we use our resources sustainably. It protects the environment and brings visitors safely and comfortably to the events," says ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner.