Only one question remains unanswered for Eisbullen

Only one question remains unanswered for the Ice Bulls: what will happen to Vasili Zelenov? As is well known, the young Austrian was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Draft. He then went straight to development camp, where young players can present themselves in the colors of the new team for the first time. The 18-year-old certainly impressed there. "He impressed a few people there," says the sports boss happily. However, he now faces the threat of losing his rough diamond sooner than expected.