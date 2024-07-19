Squad is complete
Only one question remains unanswered for Eisbullen
The squad of the Ice Hockey League champions Salzburg has been finalized, with three new additions for the time being. Only one player has not yet decided where he will be on the ice next season. Junior duo moves across the pond to the college system.
It all starts again in three weeks. The first test game (against Zug in Zell am See) is already scheduled for ice hockey league champions Salzburg - everything starts all over again.
Some of Head Coach Oliver David's cracks are already back on the ice. The first team training session will take place on August 5. The squad is complete. Nash Nienhuis, Andrew Rowe and Niki Kraus are the only new additions for the time being. "That's how we'll start the season. We have a strong squad again," says sports manager Heli Schlögl, looking optimistically to the future.
Nothing has been finalized yet, but it looks like Vasili will be heading straight to North America
Bulls-Manager Helmut Schlögl
Only one question remains unanswered for the Ice Bulls: what will happen to Vasili Zelenov? As is well known, the young Austrian was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Draft. He then went straight to development camp, where young players can present themselves in the colors of the new team for the first time. The 18-year-old certainly impressed there. "He impressed a few people there," says the sports boss happily. However, he now faces the threat of losing his rough diamond sooner than expected.
"Nothing has been finalized yet, but it looks like Vasili will go straight to North America." Whether college or professional league is also still open. Fixed: His brother Ivan and Felix Haiböck are moving to the US college system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
