Spears defends Beckinsale against ageism trolls
Kate Beckinsale thanks Britney Spears for defending her against haters.
The British actress was attacked by online trolls who complained that she should post more "age-appropriate content" on her Instagram profile.
Permissiveness causes discussion
The 50-year-old likes to be revealing online and regularly causes discussion. Now Britney Spears, who herself regularly posts revealing content on Instagram, has joined in.
Bow in her hair
"Have you seen the movie 'Because you exist' with Kate Beckinsale? Well, let me tell you ... If you haven't seen it, you really should! I adore Kate Beckinsale, especially because she's from London," the pop singer enthused.
"I've noticed how incredibly nasty people have been talking about her Instagram, saying she needs more age-appropriate content... She's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty gross how she replied with a mini bow in her hair that really made her look like a four-year-old."
"Important to help each other"
The "Toxic" performer added that she also receives a lot of hater messages herself. "Not as bad as some comments saying it's sad that I'm the age I am and dancing every single day on Instagram," she explained.
"I know what it's like to be judged, so it's a ridiculous and silly topic to begin with, but I think it's important to help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow."
"Warrior queen of all queens"
Kate was delighted to hear Britney's message and expressed her gratitude, writing on her Story, "Women supporting women is my favorite thing. Thank you Britney, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back."
She then posted cheeky photos showing her in a blue swimsuit with a banana. She also sticks her tongue out in one photo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
