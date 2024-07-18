Belgian Campeanerts wins 18th stage in a sprint!

Gall must launch an attack on the top ten in the coming days

In temperatures of over 30 degrees in some places, the peloton was more than 15 minutes behind the escapees at one point. Gall would have lost two places in the overall classification. In the end, his lead was just enough to keep Steff Cras (BEL) and Guillaume Martin (FRA), who finished in the group with Mühlberger, at a distance, moving up to 12th and 13th place respectively. The East Tyrolean from the Decathlon team, who finished 8th overall last year, will have to launch his attack on the top ten over the next two days.