New funding guidelines for associations in Siegendorf

The funding package comprises five points

New are the basic funding - each association receives ten euros per member up to a maximum of 800 euros per year - as well as youth funding. The amount of funding depends on the number of active members under the age of 16 and is 100 euros per member. This means that a club can receive up to 6,500 euros per year. If a club has been in existence for at least ten years, it receives a grant of 100 euros per year of existence. If structural measures or the purchase of club equipment are necessary, the municipality will cover 25 percent of the costs incurred, up to a maximum of 40,000 euros. In addition, the associations, as well as the political parties, may use municipal premises and property such as wine taverns or punch huts for events free of charge.