Clear regulation
New funding guidelines for associations in Siegendorf
Communities that attract young members in particular benefit from the financial support provided by the municipality, and Stenger wants to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the allocation of funding with the new funding guidelines.
Voluntary associations are the social engine of every community. Siegendorf has a very strong club life. The market town, which has just under 3,300 inhabitants, has a total of 30 clubs. All of them have always been supported by the municipal treasury. Mayor Rita Stenger believes that the clubs are an important asset to the village, so she is now supporting the clubs with a new municipal funding guideline, which was unanimously approved by the municipal council on June 24, also in view of constantly rising costs and inflation.
The funding package comprises five points
New are the basic funding - each association receives ten euros per member up to a maximum of 800 euros per year - as well as youth funding. The amount of funding depends on the number of active members under the age of 16 and is 100 euros per member. This means that a club can receive up to 6,500 euros per year. If a club has been in existence for at least ten years, it receives a grant of 100 euros per year of existence. If structural measures or the purchase of club equipment are necessary, the municipality will cover 25 percent of the costs incurred, up to a maximum of 40,000 euros. In addition, the associations, as well as the political parties, may use municipal premises and property such as wine taverns or punch huts for events free of charge.
