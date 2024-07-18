Association decided
Despite relegation to 2nd division: ASK plays ÖFB Cup
This is going to be curious: a soccer club from the 2nd division is allowed to play in the ÖFB Cup! Klagenfurt ASK was voluntarily relegated from the regional league to the 7th Carinthian division - and still plays in the Austrian Cup. The ÖFB's reasoning:
It was unclear for a long time, now it's fixed: after ASK Klagenfurt's voluntary relegation from the regional league to the 2nd class, the club is now allowed to participate in the ÖFB Cup after all.
"Qualified in sporting terms"
"Because ASK has qualified for it in sporting terms," said KFV match operations manager Hannes Krall, explaining the ÖFB's decision. "A subsequent nomination of another club is not possible on the part of the ÖFB," emphasizes Krall.
The relegation to the 2nd division is irrelevant - as is the newly formed ASK/HSV Klagenfurt. "It would have been different if ASK had formed a joint venture with Austria Klagenfurt. Then ASK would have lost the ÖFB Cup place - because it would have been the second team of a Bundesliga club," reports Krall.
Match brought forward
As a result, SG ASK/HSV Klagenfurt will host Regionalliga East newcomers Union Mauer in Fischl on Saturday, July 27 (6 p.m.) (the previous date had been set for Sunday, July 28).
Advance ticket sales for the match on July 26 between Carinthian League club Velden and Bundesliga newcomers GAK (Villach-Lind, 6 p.m.) have already started at "Paletten-Peter", the Velden cafe-bar run by former roughneck Peter Hohenberger (Spittal, VSV, St. Veit). Unit price 20 €. 1000 GAK and 1000 home fans are expected.
- The matches of the Carinthians. Friday, July 26: Velden - GAK (Villach-Lind stadium, 18, conference broadcast on ORF Sport Plus), Köttmannsdorf - Horn (18), Treibach - Kapfenberg (18:30), Gloggnitz - Austria Klagenfurt (19), Draßburg - WAC (19). Saturday, July 27: ASK/HSV - Mauer (Fischl, 18).
