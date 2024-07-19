Entrup's successor
Someone who knows where the goal is!
Hartberg have found a replacement for goalscorer Max Entrup. Coach Markus Schopp has high hopes for the Slovenian cup winner, who used to score goals for Dornbirn and Horn.
"Patrick Mijic is a really good striker package," said Hartberg coach Markus Schopp, happy about the signing of the 25-year-old Croatian (who played 30 minutes in the 2-0 win against Admira), "I'm delighted that we were able to convince him to join us." However, he does not want to compare the new signing, who has signed until 2027, with Max Entrup: "But it is clear that he has a lot of potential and is well prepared for the next step in his career. He has size, speed, heart and passion, is full of juice - and he knows where the goal is!"
In Austria's second division, the man from Slavonski Brod has scored 14 goals in 40 games for Dornbirn and Horn - and most recently in Rogaska, he was the fourth-highest scorer in Slovenia's top flight with eleven goals in the spring. And cup winner! Only because Rogaska had not received a first division license was the centre-forward available on a free transfer.
On Saturday (5 p.m.), Mijic & Co. will reel off the dress rehearsal for the Cup in Bischofshofen against Rukh Lviv (Ukr) in Hartberg - whether Schopp will receive further reinforcements by then is still open: "We will certainly get another central defender," said the coach, "we are still in contact with Ibane Bowat, but we can't wait forever."
From England's talent factory Bournemouth
After Fulham's Scotsman, Schopp is already working on the next British project: "We got the Englishman Charlie Osborne from Bournemouth, which is known for its good training. He was already with us once in the spring and is a versatile, incredibly intelligent midfielder. He's only 18, his first time away from home and, unlike Bowat, he's never played adult soccer before - but he's great fun to work with!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.