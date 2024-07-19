Someone who knows where the goal is!

"Patrick Mijic is a really good striker package," said Hartberg coach Markus Schopp, happy about the signing of the 25-year-old Croatian (who played 30 minutes in the 2-0 win against Admira), "I'm delighted that we were able to convince him to join us." However, he does not want to compare the new signing, who has signed until 2027, with Max Entrup: "But it is clear that he has a lot of potential and is well prepared for the next step in his career. He has size, speed, heart and passion, is full of juice - and he knows where the goal is!"