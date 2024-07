Heatwave: Proper watering needs to be learned

Irrigation systems save time and water

Another hot tip: always water early in the morning. Watering in the evening, on the other hand, encourages snails and fungal diseases. And if you are on vacation during the heatwave or simply don't have time for watering, irrigation systems can help. Hoses laid on the ground with holes or drippers transport the water directly to the roots. If you don't have such a system, you can also use clay cones. These give off constant moisture and are supplied with water via tubs placed higher up.