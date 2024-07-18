US President Biden tests positive for coronavirus

This is not Biden's first coronavirus case in the Oval Office: he had already tested positive for coronavirus in July 2022. He was also treated with the drug Paxlovid back then and tested positive for coronavirus again just a few days after ending his coronavirus isolation. This was a "relapse", which occurs in rare cases in patients who have been treated with Paxlovid, it was said at the time. According to the White House, Biden had a mild case two years ago.