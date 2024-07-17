After the "Krone" story
LKH Aussee: political uproar over plans for subsequent use
The ideas revealed by the "Krone" newspaper about how the LKH Bad Aussee could continue to be used after its closure have triggered a fierce political uproar. The opposition is calling for the plans for the Liezen flagship hospital to be scrapped immediately.
The "Krone" newspaper's revelations about the secret plans for the subsequent use of the embattled Bad Aussee hospital have caused quite a stir: the LKH is to be converted into a health center when the Liezen lead hospital starts operating. The idea is to integrate a new Red Cross service and emergency doctor base into the primary care center.
"Put central hospital plans on ice!"
The provincial government was immediately met with fierce criticism from the opposition. FPÖ health spokesman Marco Triller called on the ÖVP and SPÖ to "put the central hospital plans on ice until the state elections. It is unacceptable that horrendous sums are being spent on various subsequent use concepts, even though it is possible that the main hospital will not be built."
The leaked reuse concept is just another placebo designed to lull the population into a false sense of security.
FPÖ-Gesundheitssprecher Marco Triller
Bild: FPÖ Steiermark
A serious overall concept for the subsequent use of all three sites is needed, demands Green spokesperson Lambert Schönleitner. "What is being presented here as future-oriented subsequent use is the minimum level of medical care - and nothing more."
"The people of Aussee already benefit from a wide range of medical services - namely at the LKH Bad Aussee," says KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, shaking her head.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
