“They want to destroy the smaller cab companies”

Things are boiling in the Innsbruck cab scene! "The competition among the 500 or so cabs is enormous," emphasizes Harald Flecker, Managing Director of the "5311" radio taxi company. The fact that taxi drivers allegedly poach passengers from his company time and again, but then give up jobs again when they don't have time, annoys him - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. "We have parted company with drivers and put the rod in the window of others."