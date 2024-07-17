Financial worries on the anniversary of the death of the Graz priest for the poor

"Major challenges" for Vinziwerke

The Vinziwerke are continuing their work in Pucher's spirit. However, donations are declining due to the economic situation, funding is stagnating and expenditure is rising sharply. There is talk of "major challenges" and the need to fall back on reserves. The renovation of the Vinzinest emergency shelter in Graz, for example, is a financial "tour de force". All 40 facilities and projects can still be kept alive - but new donations and volunteers are urgently needed, according to the appeal.