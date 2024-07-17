Wolfgang Pucher
Financial worries on the anniversary of the death of the Graz priest for the poor
One year ago, the Graz priest for the poor, Wolfgang Pucher, died unexpectedly. His Vinzi works will continue, but the financial situation is strained. Donations and volunteers are urgently needed.
After the bishop, he was probably the best-known priest in Styria: Wolfgang Pucher, the parish priest for the poor in Graz, who worked tirelessly for people on the margins of society, sparing neither himself nor politics and the media. An uncomfortable man in the best sense of the word.
On July 19 of the previous year, Pucher died suddenly at the age of 84 while on vacation in Croatia. The huge outpouring of sympathy at his funeral was proof of the mark he left on Styria and beyond. His Vinzi works are also active in Vienna and Salzburg.
Pucher will be remembered these days: on Friday with a simple mass in the church of Graz-St. Vinzenz (7.30 pm), on Sunday with a memorial service at the same location. A memorial plaque will also be unveiled.
"Major challenges" for Vinziwerke
The Vinziwerke are continuing their work in Pucher's spirit. However, donations are declining due to the economic situation, funding is stagnating and expenditure is rising sharply. There is talk of "major challenges" and the need to fall back on reserves. The renovation of the Vinzinest emergency shelter in Graz, for example, is a financial "tour de force". All 40 facilities and projects can still be kept alive - but new donations and volunteers are urgently needed, according to the appeal.
The continued existence of the parish of ST. Vinzenz has been guaranteed since October 1, 2023: Father Bernd Pesendorfer was introduced as the new parish priest. He wants to "put a question mark over formats and traditions that are rarely questioned but are increasingly fading away. Today, we need more courage for qualitative creativity in dealing with religious life and celebrations, but also in community building and charitable activities."
