Young drug dealers face long prison sentence

Only prison sentence possible

Only the first defendant had a non-relevant previous conviction, the other two had no criminal record. In addition, all three confessed and were remorseful in court - but they could not avoid a prison sentence. The 21-year-old was sentenced to six years and six months unconditional imprisonment, the 23-year-olds to three and three and a half years respectively. Two of the sentences are already legally binding, one of the 23-year-olds asked for three days' reflection time.