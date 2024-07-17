185 kilos of cannabis
Young drug dealers face long prison sentence
Better to take the train - that's what three young men thought. The three accused (aged 21, 23 and 23) brought a total of 185 kilos of cannabis and one kilo of cocaine to Austria, mainly by rail. Their remorse didn't help much: on Wednesday, all three received multi-year prison sentences.
185 kilos of cannabis is a considerable amount. The 21-year-old main defendant was accused of bringing large quantities of the intoxicating herb by rail from Germany to Austria between August 2022 and January 2021. The two co-defendants had each made their apartments available to store and pack the marijuana.
Only prison sentence possible
Only the first defendant had a non-relevant previous conviction, the other two had no criminal record. In addition, all three confessed and were remorseful in court - but they could not avoid a prison sentence. The 21-year-old was sentenced to six years and six months unconditional imprisonment, the 23-year-olds to three and three and a half years respectively. Two of the sentences are already legally binding, one of the 23-year-olds asked for three days' reflection time.
