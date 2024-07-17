Inclusive schools
Sign language becomes a school-leaving examination subject at AHS
Sign language has been a constitutionally recognized language in its own right since 2005. However, it is rarely taught in schools as an optional subject or course. This is now changing as part of an amendment to the curriculum. From the coming school year, pupils will also be able to complete their A-levels in Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS).
In a press release on Wednesday, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) spoke of an important step towards more inclusion in the school system and a "sign of appreciation and respect for all of the approximately 9,000 deaf people in Austria". The President of the Austrian Federation of the Deaf, Helene Jarmer, saw a "first important step" towards the recognition of ÖGS in schools. However, for an inclusive society in which all pupils have equal opportunities, further measures must follow.
In its latest report, the Independent Monitoring Committee, which monitors the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Austria, criticized the fact that there is currently no sign language curriculum or approved textbooks for primary and special schools. Sign language cannot be officially used as a language of instruction either, although according to the monitoring committee, this is still done at a dozen locations in Austria.
A few locations offer non-binding exercises
According to the Ministry of Education, sign language is currently only available in compulsory schools as part of the compulsory exercise "therapeutic-functional exercises" or in combination with other manual and sign systems. Some schools offer sign language as a non-binding exercise within the framework of school autonomy, which pupils can take voluntarily. For hearing children of deaf parents (CODA pupils), there is currently no offer at all, although they grow up with sign language.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.