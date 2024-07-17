Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inclusive schools

Sign language becomes a school-leaving examination subject at AHS

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 14:53

Sign language has been a constitutionally recognized language in its own right since 2005. However, it is rarely taught in schools as an optional subject or course. This is now changing as part of an amendment to the curriculum. From the coming school year, pupils will also be able to complete their A-levels in Austrian Sign Language (ÖGS).

comment0 Kommentare

In a press release on Wednesday, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) spoke of an important step towards more inclusion in the school system and a "sign of appreciation and respect for all of the approximately 9,000 deaf people in Austria". The President of the Austrian Federation of the Deaf, Helene Jarmer, saw a "first important step" towards the recognition of ÖGS in schools. However, for an inclusive society in which all pupils have equal opportunities, further measures must follow.

However, the new A-level subject will be introduced in the coming school year. (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
However, the new A-level subject will be introduced in the coming school year.
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)

In its latest report, the Independent Monitoring Committee, which monitors the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Austria, criticized the fact that there is currently no sign language curriculum or approved textbooks for primary and special schools. Sign language cannot be officially used as a language of instruction either, although according to the monitoring committee, this is still done at a dozen locations in Austria.

A few locations offer non-binding exercises
According to the Ministry of Education, sign language is currently only available in compulsory schools as part of the compulsory exercise "therapeutic-functional exercises" or in combination with other manual and sign systems. Some schools offer sign language as a non-binding exercise within the framework of school autonomy, which pupils can take voluntarily. For hearing children of deaf parents (CODA pupils), there is currently no offer at all, although they grow up with sign language.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf