Deep Purple: “There is no alternative to a private jet”

But you are all different characters in the band with strengths and weaknesses. Everyone has their own idea of how something should and shouldn't work. Even after almost 60 years, is Deep Purple a constant process, a discussion made flesh?

Wanting the best for the band is very important. You also have to understand that a song only survives if everyone likes it and not just four out of five. That's the way it is in a band and you have to live with it. When you're young, it's very easy to lose patience and lose it, even if the others have a better idea. At the end of the day, you have to look at it soberly: Each of the five of us has found something with music that we really enjoy doing. In addition, we were lucky enough to recognize our talent, promote it and be able to make a living from it. Making music makes us happy and being able to share that with people in the audience is a wonderful bonus. Talent helps you, but you also need a lot of self-confidence and luck. If I had been born in the same year, on the same day and at the same minute: My life wouldn't be the same. I was lucky, because you can't control that.