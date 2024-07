Rising giant stumbles over its own problems

In 2021, the Chinese economy grew by 8.4 percent, and one year later by three percent. Figures that people in the West can only dream of. And yet the financial markets are in turmoil. Not since 1976 has the economic growth of Asia's giants been as low as it is now. And other parameters also indicate that Xi Jinping's economic miracle will soon come to an end. An end that would also bring the rest of the world into a state of imbalance.