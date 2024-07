folkshilfe: With unplugged tour “Owa vom Gas”

"We're just getting back to our roots," says Paul Slaviczek, guitarist of the band folkshilfe, which also includes Florian Ritt ("Quetschn") and Gabriel Haider (drums). The pop trio recently wowed audiences at a joint concert with the Bruckner Orchestra Linz - we reported on it.

From mid-August, folkshilfe will be going on an "Unplugged Tour", the first stop being Gars am Kamp (August 16), with further stops including Amstetten, Salzburg and Klagenfurt. In Linz they will play on October 21 and 25 at the Brucknerhaus.