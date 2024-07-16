Exports: decline at a high level

Things could continue in this vein in the coming years. Relations between the EU and China, which is currently buying its growth at a high price with state subsidies and flooding the global market with products at dumping prices, are currently characterized by an icy climate, and dark storm clouds are also looming in view of the upcoming US election - an "America first" policy under a President Donald Trump is a horror scenario for many companies. Consequently, it is important to switch to those markets that still offer growth potential, above all India, South East Asia and Latin America. What would also be good for business: if Germany, by far the most important trading partner, were to recover economically.