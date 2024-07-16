Weißes Rössl: Major setback for the heritage office

Invoicing not possible

After a long and unsuccessful back-and-forth with the owner, the intention was to finally obtain the covering by means of an advance payment. However, the owner lodged an appeal against this. It was now the turn of the Provincial Administrative Court in Innsbruck to reject the Federal Monuments Office. "According to the current legal situation - according to the provincial administrative court - only safety measures that cause no or only minor costs can be ordered," the BDA said in response to an inquiry from the "Krone".