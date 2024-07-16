Rebuffed in court
Weißes Rössl: Major setback for the heritage office
More than a year after a devastating fire, the listed White Horse Inn in Gries am Brenner in Tyrol is still without a protective cover. Now the Federal Monuments Office has also been turned down by the provincial administrative court.
The case surrounding the White Horse Inn in Gries am Brenner is slowly turning into a never-ending story. As reported, the listed building has been without a protective roof since a fire in May last year. Rain and snow have already taken their toll on the centuries-old inn.
The decision shows how important it is to improve the conservation obligation.
Stellungnahme Bundesdenkmalamt
Monument office would have paid a lot for protection
And the White Horse Inn will probably have to endure the next thunderstorms without suitable protection. This is because the Federal Monuments Office (BDA) has now suffered another setback in its efforts to install an emergency cover. The Monuments Office would even have borne most of the costs. Up to 100,000 euros had been reserved for this.
Invoicing not possible
After a long and unsuccessful back-and-forth with the owner, the intention was to finally obtain the covering by means of an advance payment. However, the owner lodged an appeal against this. It was now the turn of the Provincial Administrative Court in Innsbruck to reject the Federal Monuments Office. "According to the current legal situation - according to the provincial administrative court - only safety measures that cause no or only minor costs can be ordered," the BDA said in response to an inquiry from the "Krone".
The Monuments Office is now examining further steps. It is noted that the decision shows "how important it is to improve the duty of preservation, as provided for in the amendment to the Monument Protection Act". The amendment will come into force on September 1. It remains to be seen whether it will bring more protection for the Weißes Rössl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.