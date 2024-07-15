Religious alarm about Muslim “missionaries”

"We will assign you a sister who will take you by the hand"

Nicole from Switzerland, who comes from a Christian family, explains on IMAN TV that she wants to convert to Islam 98 percent of the time. However, the mother of one son is still struggling with one problem: who should celebrate Ramadan with her? Muslim Sertac promises that there are enough female mentors in Switzerland who will look after her: "We will assign you a sister who will take you by the hand."