"Hipster Salafists"
Religious alarm about Muslim “missionaries”
Zealots of Koranic teachings are whipping up division in society. In its new report, the Documentation Center for Political Islam warns of the dangers of Salafism. There is more behind the "hipster Salafists" or harmless quiz games with cash prizes.
The "Krone" was able to take a first look at the latest report by the Documentation Center for Political Islam (DPI) - a kind of water level report in the country - and the report is quite something. Among other things, it deals with new alarming trends in the Salafist milieu. Similar to identitarian right-wing extremism, there has been a professionalization, which is reflected in a contemporary visual language that is more intellectually sophisticated.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the various activities of Islamist movements have increasingly shifted from the streets to social media, including the spread of Salafist missionary activities. The "hipster Salafists" appear outwardly inconspicuous and are guided by the ideology of contempt for people of other faiths.
Islam always emerges as superior
What all groups have in common is a narrative that always portrays Islam as superior. Thanks to the spread on the Internet, the "missionaries" no longer only reach the major conurbations, but every remote corner of rural regions.
In Austria, the groups FITRAH and IMAN are active - the latter has been "proselytizing" since 2014, but its tone has become more strident. According to the DPI annual report, the two appear to be part of a large transnational network, particularly with links to the Islamic Education and Research Academy, a charitable missionary organization based in the UK. The "missionaries" - who also include people from Austria, such as a former Viennese district politician and youth representative - are also in contact with highly publicized Salafist activists in Germany, such as Marcel Krass and Stef Keris.
Reporter asks passers-by about Islam
Christians and atheists are presented with interviews on the street or on talk shows. Their supporters follow the discussions via livestream. For example, an announcement on IMAN TV reads: "In today's video, our agnostic guest Benjo goes through a thought experiment with which we initiate a great discussion about God, meaning, death, religion, the afterlife and, of course, Islam. Be curious about the first VR dawah project in German-speaking countries, through which we invite people to Islam." Likes and donations are requested.
In the past, the "Read!" campaign attracted the attention of passers-by with its free Koran distribution in various pedestrian zones. Today, people are lured in with a quiz: But it's not as harmless as it sounds. For example, men and women passing by on Vienna's Mariahilfer Strasse are asked what they know about Islam. There are always passers-by who allow themselves to be drawn into a conversation by the charismatic, eloquent reporter.
Money is up for grabs for participants in the Islam quiz
Questions are asked such as: How often do Muslims pray per day? Or: What is the first sura of the Koran? There are three options to choose from. Those who take part can even win ten euros. The participants are happy to promise to leaf through the Koran.
The social media fan base is huge: one user writes: "You made me leave Christianity and embrace Islam!" Another says: "You really are a great asset to the Muslim community in German-speaking countries. May Allah reward you abundantly for this and make your work easier!"
"We will assign you a sister who will take you by the hand"
Nicole from Switzerland, who comes from a Christian family, explains on IMAN TV that she wants to convert to Islam 98 percent of the time. However, the mother of one son is still struggling with one problem: who should celebrate Ramadan with her? Muslim Sertac promises that there are enough female mentors in Switzerland who will look after her: "We will assign you a sister who will take you by the hand."
Young men are propagating a rigid and backward-looking view of society with an anti-liberal and anti-democratic world view, which is a targeted attack on our pluralistic democracy and calls into question the existing European way of life.
The Muslim community is put under pressure to follow radical beliefs.
Lisa Fellhofer, Dokustellen-Direktorin
DPI Dokumentationsstelle Politischer Islam
"Creates a breeding ground for extremism"
"The trend towards a more accessible and subtle hipster Islamism with a professional online presence can also be seen in Salafist missionary movements in German-speaking countries," explains DPI Director Lisa Fellhofer. "The Muslim community is appropriated and pressured to follow the radical beliefs. Other religions and minorities are discriminated against and gender equality is rejected, which promotes social division and creates a breeding ground for extremism."
