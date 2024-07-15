Population growth in Ländle loses momentum

Two factors

Despite these dampening factors, the number of people registered as having their main residence in Vorarlberg has risen by 2522 people since June 30, 2023. It is interesting to look at the details, especially as population growth is known to be influenced by two variables, namely natural population movement (balance of births and deaths) and the migration balance (balance of immigration and emigration). In this respect, the trend of recent years is confirmed: Vorarlberg is not growing from within, but primarily due to immigration. Although the birth balance is positive - 417 more children were born than deaths were registered in the same period - this factor only accounts for 16.5 percent of population growth. 83.5 percent, on the other hand, is due to immigration.