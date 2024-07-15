Volkshilfe and Burgenland Tourismus donate vacations

Access to cultural and social experiences

The aim is to eliminate inequality and show that it is possible to keep pace, "especially to make it easier for children from families at risk of poverty to ask about vacations when they start school, for example", says the President. A cooperation between Volkshilfe and Burgenland Tourism is now making this possible. The "Vacation from Poverty" project offers a range of activities and experiences designed to provide families with enjoyment and relaxation while giving them access to cultural and social experiences. From a stay at Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg, a vacation in the picturesque vineyards, excursions to museums or a visit to a musical, there is something for everyone.