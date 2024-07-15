Vorteilswelt
Vacation from poverty

Volkshilfe and Burgenland Tourismus donate vacations

15.07.2024 16:00

From e-bike excursions to hotel stays: a project by Volkshilfe and Burgenland Tourismus offers families at risk of poverty a nice vacation in their own country.

Many have just returned from their summer vacation, others didn't even go. They simply don't have the money to travel, although the desire to travel is unbroken. In Burgenland too, 50,000 people live below the poverty line, 6,000 of them children. "Poverty puts paid to vacation dreams and this is particularly bitter for the youngest members of society," says Volkshilfe President Verena Dunst. As an aid organization, we have a duty to those families.

Access to cultural and social experiences
The aim is to eliminate inequality and show that it is possible to keep pace, "especially to make it easier for children from families at risk of poverty to ask about vacations when they start school, for example", says the President. A cooperation between Volkshilfe and Burgenland Tourism is now making this possible. The "Vacation from Poverty" project offers a range of activities and experiences designed to provide families with enjoyment and relaxation while giving them access to cultural and social experiences. From a stay at Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg, a vacation in the picturesque vineyards, excursions to museums or a visit to a musical, there is something for everyone.

Don't shy away from the call 
15,000 euros have been made available for this purpose. Registration is possible on 02682/61569 or by e-mail at hilfe@volkshilfe-bgld.at. "Simply call and book your vacation, the booking is anonymous for all families," appeals Volkshilfe President Dunst.

Burgenland as a favorite vacation destination
Didi Tunkel, head of tourism in Burgenland, confirms that vacations in Burgenland are very popular. With an increase of 12 percent, Burgenland currently has the highest growth rate of all federal states. The 1 million guest mark was already exceeded in May - an all-time high. "That's why it's an obligation for us to support this project with our expertise and provide the best offer for families who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it," says Tunkel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
