Summer on the Danube
Days full of enjoyment, adventure and magic
The Riverresort Donauschlinge**** is located directly on the banks of the beautiful Danube. In summer, the sweet life takes place here by the water. You can go swimming, cycling and hiking. The Riverresort knows how to bring a lot of magic to summer days and nights. With delicious food, wellness and a variety of active days. And last but not least with glittering summer festivals.
On the green banks of the impressive Danube, the cozy pleasure hotel captures the most beautiful aspects of a vacation in nature. The location of the Riverresort Donauschlinge directly on the Schlögener Schlinge is an experience in itself. The Danube is the only river in the world to make a powerful 180-degree turn. This breathtaking natural water spectacle forms the backdrop for relaxing days with your best friends, family or loved one.
Experience the Danube Loop
Hiking boots are a must, bikes can also be hired on site. Highlights at this feel-good spot include hikes along the scenic Donausteig trail or cycle tours along the Danube cycle path. Hiking and cycling, running or inline skating start from the hotel doorstep. On full moon nights, the hosts at the Donauschlinge accompany their guests on unforgettable full moon hikes. For mountain bikers, the largest contiguous mountain bike area in Europe opens up
Events in summer 2024
- Magic Summer Night weekend on 17.08
3 days / 2 nights (16.-18.08.) or 4 days / 3 nights (15.-18.08.) Danube ALL inclusive, 1 glass of Donauperle as a welcome drink, large barbecue on the Danube terrace, live music, close-up magic, sensational fireworks on the Danube, photo box, open-air cocktail bar.
Price per person: from 299 euros for 2 nights, from 429 euros for 3 nights
- Full moon hikes
Ferry trip to Inzell, guided hike along the Ciconia Trail, hire rucksack with head torch and drink, hiking guide, warming soup and drink on return, dogs welcome. The dates for the hikes are July 21, August 19 & September 18
Price per person: 20 euros
Nordic walking, swimming, golfing or horse riding - those who love to spend the summer outdoors are in their element. The Riverresort also offers an extensive activity program ranging from archery and table tennis to singing bowl meditation. Perfect for all those who prefer to be on and in the water: The Danube flows right past the hotel. Boating, fishing or a refreshing dip in the river are simply part of summer at the Donauschlinge.
First-class culinary experiences
What could be better than indulging in culinary delights after an active day? Cooking, you can do that at the Donauschlinge. A fillet that melts in your mouth, a freshly caught trout from our own farm, tender vegetables or homemade pastries - if you dine on the panoramic terrace with a fantastic view over the natural wonder of the Schlögener Schlinge, you can only be completely satisfied. And because sometimes it's time to take a break, the Riverresort Donauschlinge welcomes wellness enthusiasts to its Danube SPA.
The indoor pool, massages and beauty treatments, saunas, steam bath and infrared cabin are the perfect place to get away from it all. The absolute summer hit: the large relaxation lawn with loungers and hammocks by the Danube. Of course, a relaxing vacation shouldn't break the bank. That's why the Riverresort Donauschlinge offers all inclusive with numerous additional services and an included activity program that will make your vacation unforgettable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.