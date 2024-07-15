Belief in re-election
Bitcoin rises sharply after Trump assassination
Bitcoin rose sharply on Monday, extending Sunday's gains. The price of the oldest and world's most important digital currency had already risen significantly on Sunday following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.
One Bitcoin recently cost around 62,800 dollars (57,670 euros), which was around 2,000 dollars more than late on Sunday evening. Before the shots were fired at Trump, one Bitcoin had cost significantly less than 60,000 dollars. Experts explained the price increase following the assassination attempt on Trump by the fact that the former president has a positive attitude towards digital currencies and his chances of re-election have increased following the assassination attempt.
A man shot the 78-year-old at a Trump campaign speech in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, injuring him in the ear. The perpetrator, a 20-year-old man from the region according to the FBI, was killed by security forces. Investigators have not yet established a motive.
Fear of a supply glut
Bitcoin has been under pressure in recent weeks. At the beginning of July, the price fell to around 53,000 dollars, after it had cost more than 70,000 dollars around a month earlier. One reason for the losses was the fear of a supply glut. "In addition to the creditors of the insolvent Mt Gox exchange, the German government could sell further crypto assets," said expert Timo Emden, outlining the mood in the middle of last week.
A high supply is actually atypical for Bitcoin, whose total supply is artificially limited. However, the insolvency administrator of the once mighty crypto exchange Mt Gox has started to pay out Bitcoin that was thought to be lost to injured creditors. In addition, German authorities are selling off seized Bitcoin holdings.
Waiting for Fed decision
Another negative factor was US monetary policy, where there are still no concrete signs of rapid interest rate cuts. However, recent comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were interpreted as gentle hints that measures are approaching. High interest rates weigh on investments classified as risky, such as digital currencies, because in this case safer securities such as government bonds also yield noticeable returns.
At the beginning of the year, there was renewed hype surrounding Bitcoin and the like after new types of exchange-traded funds were approved in the US. As a result, the Bitcoin price rose to a record high of just under 73,800 dollars.
