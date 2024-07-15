Bitcoin rises sharply after Trump assassination

Fear of a supply glut

Bitcoin has been under pressure in recent weeks. At the beginning of July, the price fell to around 53,000 dollars, after it had cost more than 70,000 dollars around a month earlier. One reason for the losses was the fear of a supply glut. "In addition to the creditors of the insolvent Mt Gox exchange, the German government could sell further crypto assets," said expert Timo Emden, outlining the mood in the middle of last week.