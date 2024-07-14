Not in Berlin
England’s World Cup hero Hurst declines invitation to the final
England's soccer hero Geoff Hurst has declined an invitation to the European Championship final in Berlin and will instead watch the final against Spain at home. The 82-year-old told the British tabloid "The Sun".
Hurst is the only player still alive from the 1966 World Cup winning team that beat Germany 4:2 after extra time in the final at Wembley Stadium. The striker scored three goals back then, including the legendary Wembley goal.
English national holiday?
Three years ago, Hurst was still working for the BBC and covered England's final against Italy on location in London. This time, the FA had invited Hurst to Berlin as a guest of honor. But he declined. "I couldn't be prouder of this team and I know the nation feels the same way. As the last surviving member of the 1966 starting eleven, I can't tell you how incredible it would be if England won," added the former goalscorer. In the event of a victory, Hurst advocates a new national holiday.
Great Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the other hand, would like to travel to Berlin. In a letter, he wished the England national team every success. "Whatever happens, I want you to know that you have brought the country together and we are all behind you. So enjoy tonight. I know we will all over the country."
Royal audience
The heir to the throne, Prince William, is also expected to attend the Berlin Olympic Stadium, as is Spain's King Felipe VI. The latter wants to be in the Spanish team's dressing room after the final - regardless of the outcome of the match. The 56-year-old has communicated this wish to the association, reported the Spanish sports newspaper "As".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
