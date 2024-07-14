England’s World Cup hero Hurst declines invitation to the final

English national holiday?

Three years ago, Hurst was still working for the BBC and covered England's final against Italy on location in London. This time, the FA had invited Hurst to Berlin as a guest of honor. But he declined. "I couldn't be prouder of this team and I know the nation feels the same way. As the last surviving member of the 1966 starting eleven, I can't tell you how incredible it would be if England won," added the former goalscorer. In the event of a victory, Hurst advocates a new national holiday.