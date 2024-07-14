Mourning for fitness guru
Richard Simmons died the day after his birthday
Richard Simmons is dead. As "TMZ" reported, the legendary fitness guru with the iconic head of curls died at his home the day after his 76th birthday.
As "TMZ" reported, Simmons' housekeeper alerted the police on Saturday morning, who were only able to determine his death on arrival at the fitness guru's villa.
Simmons died the day after his birthday
According to reports, Simmons had probably fallen in his bathroom. It is not yet clear whether the housekeeper found him there or not. According to reports, the police do not believe that the 76-year-old's death was caused by a third party.
Particularly tragic: Simmons had just celebrated his birthday on Friday.
Suffering from skin cancer
Shortly before his 76th birthday, he gave a rare interview to "People" magazine and explained: "I'm grateful to be here, to be alive for another day. I'm going to spend my birthday the way I always spend it: I'm going to help people."
In March, Simmons, who had already retired from the limelight ten years ago, also made it public that he had skin cancer, but that the treatment had worked and the cancer cells could be removed.
A cult following with aerobics videos
Richard Simmons opened a number of gyms in the USA in the 1970s and 1980s. However, he became famous primarily thanks to his fitness videos, with which he brought aerobics into people's living rooms.
In the recordings for his video tapes, Simmons always presented himself in flashy aerobics clothing and with a blond head of curls. A look that became his trademark. Just like his always extroverted and positive manner, for which he was much loved by his fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.