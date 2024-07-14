Vorteilswelt
Mourning for fitness guru

Richard Simmons died the day after his birthday

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 12:22

Richard Simmons is dead. As "TMZ" reported, the legendary fitness guru with the iconic head of curls died at his home the day after his 76th birthday.

As "TMZ" reported, Simmons' housekeeper alerted the police on Saturday morning, who were only able to determine his death on arrival at the fitness guru's villa.

Simmons died the day after his birthday
According to reports, Simmons had probably fallen in his bathroom. It is not yet clear whether the housekeeper found him there or not. According to reports, the police do not believe that the 76-year-old's death was caused by a third party. 

Richard Simmons became a star thanks to his outrageous outfits and extroverted manner.
Richard Simmons became a star thanks to his outrageous outfits and extroverted manner.
(Bild: APA/Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)

Particularly tragic: Simmons had just celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Suffering from skin cancer
Shortly before his 76th birthday, he gave a rare interview to "People" magazine and explained: "I'm grateful to be here, to be alive for another day. I'm going to spend my birthday the way I always spend it: I'm going to help people."

In March, Simmons, who had already retired from the limelight ten years ago, also made it public that he had skin cancer, but that the treatment had worked and the cancer cells could be removed.

A cult following with aerobics videos
Richard Simmons opened a number of gyms in the USA in the 1970s and 1980s. However, he became famous primarily thanks to his fitness videos, with which he brought aerobics into people's living rooms.

In the recordings for his video tapes, Simmons always presented himself in flashy aerobics clothing and with a blond head of curls. A look that became his trademark. Just like his always extroverted and positive manner, for which he was much loved by his fans.

