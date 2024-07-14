Vorteilswelt
Shots fired during appearance

Shots fired! Bodyguards pull Trump bleeding from the stage

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 00:52

Shocking moments at a Donald Trump rally in the US state of Pennsylvania: suddenly bangs were heard - the Republican presidential candidate was immediately evacuated by bodyguards. Trump had blood on his face.

Recordings of the scenes (see YouTube video above) suggest that shots may have been fired. Trump flinches and grabs his ear, where he was apparently injured. AFP reporters confirmed that at least one detonation or shots had been heard beforehand. US media reports also speak of a "bang".

Prosecutor reports fatalities
Snipers positioned themselves on a roof near the stage where Trump had been standing. According to the district attorney of Butler County in the US state of Pennsylvania, one person is said to be dead. No information is available on the suspected shooter.

The dramatic scenes occurred just as Trump had begun his speech in front of his supporters. Surrounded by bodyguards, the 78-year-old was then escorted to his car.

According to the Secret Service, Trump is safe and well under the circumstances. Protective measures have been taken. The investigation is ongoing.

Members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties have now condemned the alleged attack on Trump. Among them is the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. The minority leader of the Republicans in the chamber, Mitch McConnell, declared that violence has no place in US politics.

X-boss Elon Musk also backed the former US president. "I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery," the Tesla and SpaceX boss said on his short message service.

The campaign event took place in the small town of Butler in Pennsylvania. The US state is one of the so-called swing states in which Democrats and Republicans often run very close races and are therefore decisive in elections.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5.

Martin Kallinger
Martin Kallinger
