Too little supply

Dog boarding kennels are completely full during vacations

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 16:00

For good care during their vacation, the owners of four-legged friends are looking for suitable places, but unfortunately there are only a few of them in Upper Austria. And these are bursting at the seams, especially in the summer months.

I can't accept all the requests," explains Sylvia Rehberger, operator of the "Amico" dog boarding kennel in Engerwitzdorf. Especially in the summer months, many dog owners want to keep their four-legged friends in boarding kennels like hers while they travel.

However, they are at full capacity because they also look after dogs whose owners are in hospital or on a cure. "It's always full, but especially during the vacation season," says Rehberger.

(Bild: Dostal Harald)
The "Tierwohlfühloase" boarding kennel in Frankenburg am Hausruck is also fully booked from May to September. "It's like this every year, I have my regular customers," says Katharina Jelinek, who has been running the facility for nine years.

Demand has risen sharply since the pandemic
The "Dog-Care" dog hotel in Steyregg is also in a similar situation: it is fully booked all year round, with particularly high demand in July and August, as well as during the Easter, Christmas and autumn vacations.

All-round care is provided for the animals at the local kennels (Bild: Dostal Harald)
All-round care is provided for the animals at the local kennels
"Demand is extremely high," says operator Irmgard Pavlik. However, the situation has become even more acute since the coronavirus pandemic. "Demand is particularly high this year - probably because many people bought a dog during the pandemic and are now going on vacation again for the first time and are looking for a suitable place for their four-legged friend," Pavlik suspects.

Too few boarding kennels
She finds it sad that many dogs are no longer being given a place in care facilities at the moment. Rehberger sees a clear reason for the current difficult situation: "There are simply too few dog boarding facilities in Upper Austria."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Waxenegger
