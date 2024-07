How politicians manipulate care and health

Top politicians and managers are sometimes similar in their behavior. If an agreement is reached on a compromise or plan and this is announced externally (politics) or internally (business), it is already considered a success and a done deal. But the difficult part comes first: the tough implementation. In Austria, for example, this applies to countless "reforms", i.e. new tax money distribution keys between the federal and state governments, especially in the healthcare sector, where billions - and human lives - are at stake.