Watch out, a second division team – but Rapid is ready

Full house against Milan

The next test of form comes today at the end of the camp against Debreceni (Hausmanning, 4.30pm). On Monday, EURO Rapids players Hedl, Seidl and Hungarian Bolla are expected to take part in performance tests at the training center in Prater. The squad will then be complete. The injured Druijf and Zimmermann can only be put on the market in the winter when the recently loaned strikers are fit. "We're ready for the summer," confirms Katzer. "Subject to the hoped-for group stage." And Wisla Krakow will probably be waiting for them in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The Poles beat KF Lapi (Kos) 2:0 in the first leg. Video analyst Daniel Schmitt spied on site for Rapid.