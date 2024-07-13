Wow, what a coupé! MG’s next emotional card

It has not yet been decided when the GTS will go on sale. But there are already wishes: Carl Gotham, Director SAIC Design Advanced London, thinks it would be a good idea to make the European market happy in the middle of next year. This is because the MG B GT - the fixed-roof version of the company's legendary MG B from 1962 - was launched on the market in 1965. "That would be a good date," says Gotham. And a fitting 60th birthday present. The prices have not yet been set either - they have yet to be decided in Shanghai. They are likely to end up in the region of the Cyberster, which will be available with rear-wheel drive for around 50,000 euros.