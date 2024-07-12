BMW wrecked
Police chase ends in total crash
A serious accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Vorarlberg municipality of Klaus: first the young driver (20) fled from a police patrol, then he lost control of his BMW and was trapped in the vehicle in the subsequent accident.
A plainclothes patrol wanted to stop and check the driver of a BMW in Röthis on Thursday evening. However, the driver evaded this check and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes. A wild chase through Röthis, Weiler and Klaus ensued.
At a construction site, the young driver crashed into an excavator, but even this did not stop him from continuing his escape; at times he was traveling at 160 km/h. Finally, the man lost control of his car in a tarmac excavation and crashed into traffic signs, a tree and a building facade. That's where the escape ended.
The driver and his two co-drivers (18) were injured in the crash, one of the co-drivers was trapped in the wreck. All three were taken to hospital. The police officers survived the incident unharmed, but their car was badly demolished in the course of the incident. No details are yet available about the reason for the escape.
