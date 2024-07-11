Vorteilswelt
Wedding ceremony crashed

Drug squad crashes a wedding in Linz

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 08:53

Handcuffs instead of a wedding ring! They were already standing in front of the wedding hall in Linz City Hall, about to say "I do". But then suddenly and quite unromantically, police officers turned up and prevented a couple from getting married. The reason: the groom was wanted for drug offenses and has now been arrested.

After extensive investigations into trafficking in herbal cannabis and cocaine, a court-approved arrest warrant was obtained for the 31-year-old suspect, who was wanted in Germany and could not be found until now. This was executed on Tuesday - just a few minutes before the planned wedding.

Drugs as a wedding present
The groom was arrested immediately outside the wedding hall of the New City Hall in Linz by officers of the Linz drug squad with the support of the EGS special unit. The arrested man, in whose possession an unusual wedding present in the form of several Mundidol capsules containing morphine was seized, confessed to drug trafficking during his interrogation.

Financing his own addiction
After his release from prison in November 2023, he stated that he had sold a total of around one kilogram of herbal cannabis in the Volksgarten in Linz to finance his opiate addiction. The 31-year-old, who also partially revealed his customers and sources of supply, was taken to Linz prison.

Best man also arrested
There was a remarkable side event during the arrest, as a 49-year-old man, who had already been wanted for weeks on the basis of a court summons, appeared as best man.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Linz
