Plea before US authorities
Affleck’s daughter Violet demands new mask requirement
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's eldest daughter Violet has matured into a feisty young lady and surprisingly stepped into the limelight. In an impassioned plea during a citizens' forum in front of the Los Angeles County Council, the 18-year-old called for the reintroduction of compulsory masks in the medical sector.
The daughter of Affleck and Jennifer Garner told the committee that she had contracted a "post-viral illness" in 2019 and called on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to "confront the prolonged COVID crisis" by reinstating pandemic protective measures in hospitals and government buildings.
In February, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health allowed employees and visitors to the city's health facilities to stop wearing masks.
We have included the video speech here:
"Demand masks"
Violet Affleck, who introduced herself as a first-time voter and citizen of Los Angeles, states, "To address the long-Covid crisis, I am calling for the availability of masks, air filtration and remote UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, as well as a mask requirement in county medical facilities. We need to expand the availability of testing and treatment."
She also called for no mask bans. These "make vulnerable members of our community less safe and prevent us all from participating in life together in Los Angeles."
Finished with high school
The young Affleck, who has just graduated from high school, often wears masks in public, even when no one around her is wearing masks. She is rumored to be studying at Yale University. It is not known whether she is aiming for a political career.
Her parents, actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, were married from 2005 to 2018 and have two more children. Their younger daughter Seraphina is 15 and identifies as non-binary. Their only son is called Samuel and is twelve years old.
Ben Affleck married his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2022. The couple were very much in love before the wedding and for months afterwards. But that is now over again. According to the latest rumors, the Hollywood star and the singer have long since separated and are working on a divorce behind the scenes.
