Charlize Theron surprises with news
Actress Charlize Theron has let her social media appearances slide somewhat in recent months. With good reason, as she has now announced, because she has dared to try something new.
Charlize Theron has opened a dance studio in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old actress has been working on her "The Six Compound" studio for dancers aged eight to 18 for three decades after she gave up her dream of becoming a ballerina due to an injury and instead started a career in the film industry.
In a post on her Instagram account, Theron shared the great news with her fans and announced: "I haven't been in touch much lately, but I swear I have a good excuse. It's because ... I've opened a dance studio! Together with my co-creators and incomparable icons Latrina Bolger-Washington and Tyrell Washington, we have founded 'The Six Compound'!"
Development and the future
The performer added about the dance studio: "It's a place with a fresh perspective on the evolution and future of dance AND performance. It's a place where dancers/artists can express themselves in an inclusive and innovative environment alongside the best teachers and choreographers in the industry today."
The first classes will begin this week at the Burbank studio. Charlize trained in dance as a child and later moved to New York to work as a model. She also attended the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School before a knee injury put an end to her plans to become a professional dancer.
Charlize Theron, born on 7 August 1975 in Benoni, South Africa, is one of the most sought-after actresses of our time.
She moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, where she quickly made a name for herself. Her breakthrough came with her role in the film "The Devil's Advocate" (1997) alongside Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino.
This was followed by numerous other successes, including "Mighty Joe Young" (1998) and "The Cider House Rules" (1999). However, she cemented her international fame with her impressive portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in "Monster" (2003), for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
