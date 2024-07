XL rock and pop choir concert at KUZ Eisenstadt

Concentrated rock & pop power

This was preceded by four days of intensive rehearsals, which have now culminated in a line-up that can be seen and, above all, heard: Hits by Pink, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, One Republic, Dua Lipa, Simple Plan and others are on the program. "The result is concentrated rock and pop power at its finest in a six- to eight-part choir sound," says maestro Jonny Pinter, looking forward to the concert experience at the cultural center. Isa Gaber and Jonny Pinter's son, Johannes aka Aron Pinter, who lives as a musician in Berlin, will provide further highlights on stage as vocal soloists. Gerald Gradwohl, Bernhard Macheiner, Florentin Pinter and Wolfgang Wograndl provide the musical soundscape. Two young string players will also be taking part: Aleksandra Aleksiuk and Evelina Podolianchuk. Information and tickets are available at ...02682/719-1000.