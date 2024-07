These are the characteristics of a reputable installer

A burst water pipe or a faulty air conditioning system can quickly lead to an emergency situation. It can happen that you fall into the cost trap of dubious tradesmen. To avoid unexpected surprises such as inflated bills or poor workmanship, there are a few points to bear in mind before calling an emergency plumber. Robert Breitschopf, Guild Master of Plumbing, Heating and Ventilation Technicians at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, explains what you should look out for: