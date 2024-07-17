Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Style rules my ass

We show the royals’ casual summer styles

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 08:00

This summer, the royals are proving that they can also shine in fashion outside of strict protocol. With refreshingly casual outfits, they are showing off at various occasions and setting trends that inspire imitation. We show you some of their latest looks!

comment0 Kommentare

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands proved her flair for summer fashion in New York. In high temperatures, she appeared in jeans and an eye-catching, bright red, semi-transparent blouse.

The highlight of the outfit was a striking floral appliqué on one shoulder, which gave the look an elegant touch while still appearing casual.

Queen Maxima (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
Queen Maxima
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)

The British Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall also showed her relaxed side this summer. She visited her mother, Princess Anne, in hospital where she was being treated for a concussion. For the occasion, Zara opted for denim shorts and a denim shirt with sneakers, which is both practical and fashionable and perfectly suited to the summer temperatures.

Zara Tindall in cut-off denim shorts and denim shirt. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Ben Birchall / PA)
Zara Tindall in cut-off denim shorts and denim shirt.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Ben Birchall / PA)

Floral print love
Princess Beatrice showed up at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in a floral print dress. The dress code for the Royal Box stipulates "elegant" outfits, with the men having to wear a suit and tie. 

The Swedish Crown Princess Victoria also loves floral patterns. She wore a dress with small white flowers on pastel at the National Day celebrations in Nykvarn.

Princess Beatrice appeared at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in a beautiful white dress with a colorful floral pattern. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Alberto Pezzali)
Princess Beatrice appeared at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in a beautiful white dress with a colorful floral pattern.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Alberto Pezzali)
Crown Princess Victoria loves delicate floral dresses, especially in the Swedish summer. This one is particularly enchanting with its white flowers on the dusky pink fabric. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
Crown Princess Victoria loves delicate floral dresses, especially in the Swedish summer. This one is particularly enchanting with its white flowers on the dusky pink fabric.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)

Queen Mary also knows that nothing looks more like summer, sun and vacation than floral patterns. She attended the graduation ceremony of her son, Crown Prince Christian, at Ordrup Gymnasium in a white blouse and floral skirt. 

Her 13-year-old daughter Princess Josephine combined white shorts with a floral blouse with long puffed sleeves. 

Queen Mary (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
Queen Mary
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )

Chic and comfortable
In Spain, Princess Leonor impressed at the graduation ceremony in Zaragoza with a stylish, asymmetrically cut summer dress. The young princess's chic look attracted everyone's attention and showed her fashion maturity.

Her mother, Queen Letizia, opted for an airy, floral summer dress. However, due to foot problems, she combined it pragmatically with bathing slippers, making a statement about comfort and style at the same time.

Princess Leonor (Bild: picturedesk.com/MC Boti / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Princess Leonor
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MC Boti / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Queen Letizia (Bild: picturedesk.com/MC Boti / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Queen Letizia
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MC Boti / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

These summery outfits of the royals show that they also like to dress casually yet stylishly in high temperatures. Their looks are not only fashion statements, but also inspiring examples of how to perfectly combine elegance and casualness.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf