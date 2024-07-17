Style rules my ass
We show the royals’ casual summer styles
This summer, the royals are proving that they can also shine in fashion outside of strict protocol. With refreshingly casual outfits, they are showing off at various occasions and setting trends that inspire imitation. We show you some of their latest looks!
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands proved her flair for summer fashion in New York. In high temperatures, she appeared in jeans and an eye-catching, bright red, semi-transparent blouse.
The highlight of the outfit was a striking floral appliqué on one shoulder, which gave the look an elegant touch while still appearing casual.
The British Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall also showed her relaxed side this summer. She visited her mother, Princess Anne, in hospital where she was being treated for a concussion. For the occasion, Zara opted for denim shorts and a denim shirt with sneakers, which is both practical and fashionable and perfectly suited to the summer temperatures.
Floral print love
Princess Beatrice showed up at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in a floral print dress. The dress code for the Royal Box stipulates "elegant" outfits, with the men having to wear a suit and tie.
The Swedish Crown Princess Victoria also loves floral patterns. She wore a dress with small white flowers on pastel at the National Day celebrations in Nykvarn.
Queen Mary also knows that nothing looks more like summer, sun and vacation than floral patterns. She attended the graduation ceremony of her son, Crown Prince Christian, at Ordrup Gymnasium in a white blouse and floral skirt.
Her 13-year-old daughter Princess Josephine combined white shorts with a floral blouse with long puffed sleeves.
Chic and comfortable
In Spain, Princess Leonor impressed at the graduation ceremony in Zaragoza with a stylish, asymmetrically cut summer dress. The young princess's chic look attracted everyone's attention and showed her fashion maturity.
Her mother, Queen Letizia, opted for an airy, floral summer dress. However, due to foot problems, she combined it pragmatically with bathing slippers, making a statement about comfort and style at the same time.
These summery outfits of the royals show that they also like to dress casually yet stylishly in high temperatures. Their looks are not only fashion statements, but also inspiring examples of how to perfectly combine elegance and casualness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
