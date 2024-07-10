This is how (outstandingly) blind people can play chess!

Pieces with one nail

There are push-fit pieces, the black ones have a small nail in the head. This allows blind players to feel the game without knocking over pieces. The sighted player announces his own moves and must also execute those of his opponent on his board. "He has a kind of double burden, which is why it's not easy to play at full strength," says referee Gerald Hametner. He explains: "The only rule that doesn't apply to blind players is 'touched - led'. It states that a touched piece must also be moved.